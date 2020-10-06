Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD

Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Abubaker works at Marietta Rheumatology Assocs PC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.