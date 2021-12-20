Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusamieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD
Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Abusamieh's Office Locations
Toledo Office3922 Woodley Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 473-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. and cool guy. He takes his time and is thorough and I've always felt my questions were addressed either by him or his staff. Fully confident is his ability and care. And he truly seems to care.
About Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174506109
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abusamieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abusamieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abusamieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abusamieh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusamieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abusamieh speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusamieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusamieh.
