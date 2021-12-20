Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD

Dr. Mohammed Abusamieh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Abusamieh works at Arthritis Associates Of NW OH in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.