Dr. Mohammed Abuzahra, MD
Dr. Mohammed Abuzahra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Abuzahra works at
Baltimore Heart Associates4000 Old Court Rd Ste 103, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 521-5600
Baltimore Heart Associates2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 509, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 367-0100
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Abuzahra is the most caring and compassionate physician! I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053366013
- Baylor College Of Med
- American University of Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Abuzahra has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuzahra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abuzahra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuzahra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzahra.
