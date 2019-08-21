Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Afzal, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Afzal, MD
Dr. Mohammed Afzal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Afzal's Office Locations
Novacare Outpatient Rehab4920 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 226-1906
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afzal was thorough & friendly. I was very happy with his explanation to my concerns. I would strongly recommend.
About Dr. Mohammed Afzal, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891767224
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afzal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Afzal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afzal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afzal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.