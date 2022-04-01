Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Ahmed works at Midwest City - Suite 300 in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.