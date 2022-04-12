Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, CHWC Montpelier Hosptial, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Neurology and Headache Clinics of Nw. Ohio3020 N McCord Rd Ste 102, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 517-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- CHWC Montpelier Hosptial
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ahmed for over 10 years. He has taken very good care of me with my condition. I would highly recommend Dr. Ahmed. DR, Toledo, Ohio
About Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093763930
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
