Overview of Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD

Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Ahmed works at Kaaj Health Care in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.