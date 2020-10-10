Overview of Dr. Mohammed Al-Najjar, MD

Dr. Mohammed Al-Najjar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Al-Najjar works at El Paso Internal Medicine Care in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.