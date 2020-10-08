Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Qasmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, MD
Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Qasmi works at
Dr. Al-Qasmi's Office Locations
Flint Neurological Centre PC5082 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-1335
Mclaren Diagnostic Imaging - West Side Medical Mall4175 N Euclid Ave Ste 8, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing neurologist, he seen me at Hurley and was there every day I was to check on me and got all the tests that needed to be ran ( MRI & CT scans ) I was dx with RRMS and has helped me through everything
About Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Qasmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Qasmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Qasmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Qasmi speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Qasmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Qasmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Qasmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Qasmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.