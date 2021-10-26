Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alghoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Jordan Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alghoul works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Plastic Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alghoul?
I can not say enough about my experience with Dr. Alghoul and his staff. Two weeks ago, I had gone to a second surgery with this talented surgeon and have had wonderful results. Dr. Alghoul has always been great at explaining the procedure and has helped manage my expectations in terms of results. He is meticulous in his work and it shows. I love that he is up to date on the latest techniques and technology which is often involved in his work. Dr. Alghoul has gone above and beyond to be sure that my complete health have been made his first priority. He is extremely knowledgeable and personable. He spends as much time as needed with to answer all your questions and never rushes his patients. You are not just a number and he truly cares about his patients. His staff were welcoming and speedy in answering all my inquiries. Dr. Alghoul is the Master of Plastic Surgeries indeed.
About Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932376746
Education & Certifications
- Mark Codner, M.D.-Oculoplasty|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- University Of Jordan Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alghoul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alghoul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alghoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alghoul works at
Dr. Alghoul speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alghoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alghoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alghoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alghoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.