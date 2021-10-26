See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Jordan Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Alghoul works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Plastic Surgery
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alghoul?

    Oct 26, 2021
    I can not say enough about my experience with Dr. Alghoul and his staff. Two weeks ago, I had gone to a second surgery with this talented surgeon and have had wonderful results. Dr. Alghoul has always been great at explaining the procedure and has helped manage my expectations in terms of results. He is meticulous in his work and it shows. I love that he is up to date on the latest techniques and technology which is often involved in his work. Dr. Alghoul has gone above and beyond to be sure that my complete health have been made his first priority. He is extremely knowledgeable and personable. He spends as much time as needed with to answer all your questions and never rushes his patients. You are not just a number and he truly cares about his patients. His staff were welcoming and speedy in answering all my inquiries. Dr. Alghoul is the Master of Plastic Surgeries indeed.
    May Elqasem — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alghoul to family and friends

    Dr. Alghoul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alghoul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932376746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mark Codner, M.D.-Oculoplasty|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Jordan Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alghoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alghoul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alghoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alghoul works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Alghoul’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alghoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alghoul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alghoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alghoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammed Alghoul, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.