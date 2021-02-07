Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Abdul G.mundia Physician PC2000 N Village Ave Ste 405, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-1962
-
2
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 517-7210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr. Ali is really caring. He leaves no stone unturned when it comes to treating his patients. He's always very kind to me and my family and answers all of our questions. He genuinely cares for his patients and always returns my calls. He's kind, knowledgable, and always explains everything clearly to me and my family. I am so grateful that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205817335
Education & Certifications
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.