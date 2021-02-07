Overview of Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD

Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Abdul G Mundia Physicians PC MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.