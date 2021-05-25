Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is very professional, knowledgeable and proficient. He responds to your questions in a patient and kind manner. He is very well respected among his peers.
About Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.