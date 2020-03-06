Dr. Mohammed Almzayyen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almzayyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Almzayyen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Almzayyen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Blue Ridge Family Dentistry335 Greenbrier Dr Ste 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 230-6696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent as usual Not only a competent dentist but feeling he genuinely looks after his patient,
About Dr. Mohammed Almzayyen, DDS
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almzayyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almzayyen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Almzayyen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Almzayyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almzayyen speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Almzayyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almzayyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almzayyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almzayyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.