Overview

Dr. Mohammed Almzayyen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Almzayyen works at Blue Ridge Family Dentistry in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.