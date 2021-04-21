Overview

Dr. Mohammed Alo, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Alo works at Toledo Cardiology Consultants in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.