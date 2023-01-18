Overview

Dr. Mohammed Attar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Saint Marks Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Attar works at Mohammed Attar MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.