Overview

Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Azim works at Emergency USA in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.