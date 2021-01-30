Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Azim works at
Locations
Emergency USA8694 Centreville Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 257-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azim?
Very nice staff my first time going there they made me feel very welcome . Dr Azim is a very good doctor
About Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1467550236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azim speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Azim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azim.
