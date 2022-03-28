Dr. Mohammed Barawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Barawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Barawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with So Il University School Of Med
Dr. Barawi works at
Locations
Gi Medicine Associates PC28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (810) 447-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy and endoscopy with Dr Barawi. Having a follow up endoscopy in two days. Well taken care of. Everyone kind and supportive.
About Dr. Mohammed Barawi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1972584191
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barawi works at
Dr. Barawi has seen patients for Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barawi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barawi.
