Overview of Dr. Mohammed Barazi, MD

Dr. Mohammed Barazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Barazi works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.