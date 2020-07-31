Dr. Bari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Bari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Bari, MD
Dr. Mohammed Bari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bari's Office Locations
Pacific Health Systems L.p.610 Euclid Ave Ste 200, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-9257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy for my appointments with Dr. Bari! He really listens and understands and takes my opinion into account. It’s nice to have a doctor work WITH you instead of telling you. Wendy & Norma are also really great. They’ve helped me fight with my insurance over my medications and always find a way to make sure I have continuous care.
About Dr. Mohammed Bari, MD
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1679588370
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bari has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.
