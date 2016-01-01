Overview of Dr. M. Baquar Bashey, MD

Dr. M. Baquar Bashey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bashey works at Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.