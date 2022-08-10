Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM
Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with southeast michigan surgical
Dr. Bazzi's Office Locations
Bazzi Podiatry7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 250, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 821-3338
Bazzi Podiatry20526 Plymouth Rd Ste A, Detroit, MI 48228 Directions (313) 273-3780
Bazzi Podiatry26031 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 563-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor ! The experience was great and he solved the issue from first visit .
About Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1144537622
Education & Certifications
- southeast michigan surgical
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Wayne State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
