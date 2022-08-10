Overview of Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM

Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with southeast michigan surgical



Dr. Bazzi works at Bazzi Podiatry in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.