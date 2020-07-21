Dr. Mohammed Chaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Chaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Chaker, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Chaker works at
Locations
Dermatology Southwest12001 South Fwy Ste 205, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-0500
Heart Center of North Texas1200 Crawford Ave Ste A, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 568-0500Tuesday12:30pm - 3:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My brother is a patient of Dr. Chaker. Carl (my brother) is in a nursing home and needs special attention. Dr. Chaker was not upset that both myself and our other brother, went in for his appointment. He talked with C and made him feel very comfortable. There wasn’t much of a wait at all. C has continued to see Dr. Chaker now for a couple of years. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Mohammed Chaker, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417054719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaker speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaker.
