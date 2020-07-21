Overview

Dr. Mohammed Chaker, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Chaker works at Dermatology Southwest in Burleson, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.