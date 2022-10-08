Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkousy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Locations
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 304, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7756
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Dulles24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 375, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-5118
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Gainesville7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 977-5116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Leesburg44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 345, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5115
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 258, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been wanting to write Dr. Elkousy a note / testimonial for some time now. We were referred to MFAMA after our anatomy scan with our first son showed slow growth at 20 weeks. As first time parents having already suffered a pregnancy loss, we were extremely nervous and did not know what to expect. My husband and I just want our rainbow baby to be happy and healthy. Between the extremely detailed ultrasound scans, to answering all of our hypothetical questions, to helping us navigate our insurance, to keeping us informed of all of our options, to insight on genetics testing, Dr. Elkousy has kept an extremely stressful process transparent and reassuring. His breadth of knowledge is incredible given how many unknowns there can be with pregnancy. My husband and I cannot thank you enough for your compassion through this process. Please know that you have cared for and impacted our lives profoundly. Once again, thank you, thank you!
About Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1366471948
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital - Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkousy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkousy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkousy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkousy has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkousy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elkousy speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkousy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkousy.
