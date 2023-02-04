Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD
Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Elmallah's Office Locations
-
1
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ocala Eye 200 West Office8520 Sw State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 854-0052
-
3
Ocala Eye - The Villages1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 250, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 430-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He just, simply, knows his stuff, extremely capable. I would recommend him without any hesitation, whatsoever! I've never felt more confident around a doctor than I do with Dr. ElMallah!
About Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Harvard University
