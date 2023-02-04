See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD

Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Elmallah works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Cataract Removal Surgery and Goniotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elmallah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office
    4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-5183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ocala Eye 200 West Office
    8520 Sw State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 854-0052
  3. 3
    Ocala Eye - The Villages
    1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 250, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 430-3356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Cataract Removal Surgery
Goniotomy
Glaucoma
Cataract Removal Surgery
Goniotomy

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730101973
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

