Overview of Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD

Dr. Mohammed Elmallah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Elmallah works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Cataract Removal Surgery and Goniotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.