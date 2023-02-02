Overview of Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.