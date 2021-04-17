Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO
Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Hadi's Office Locations
Hadi Medical Group Long Beach210 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 897-2790Monday9:00am - 2:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Pain Care Center of Li875 Old Country Rd Ste LL151, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadi?
Dr Hadi & Dr Tram are wonderful. I go for spine problems that can’t be fixed with surgery. Both doctors are caring & knowable in pain management. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1275760100
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Spine and Pain
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadi has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.