Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hussain works at Cooper Pediatrics in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hussain's Office Locations

    Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Immunization Administration
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Immunization Administration
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hydrocele
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • Male
    • 1932337144
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at Cooper Pediatrics in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

