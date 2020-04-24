Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Doctor Ibrahim for the first time on 4/7/2020 and I was impressed with the attention I got from him and the office staff including Rob DeMeester ( PA) and nurses, may god bless them, they are really professional
About Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891701082
Education & Certifications
- BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
