Overview of Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD

Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Presbyterian and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Islam works at West Penn Allghny Onclgy Ntwrk in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.