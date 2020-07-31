Overview of Dr. Mohammed Kabir, DO

Dr. Mohammed Kabir, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Kabir works at Complete OB/Gyn Care PA in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.