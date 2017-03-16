Dr. Mohammed Kazimuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazimuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Kazimuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Kazimuddin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
Dr. Kazimuddin works at
Locations
Western Kentucky Heart, Lung & Gastroenterology Associates421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 515-7105
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a nurse for 36 years. Had to retire after sudden cardiac arrest at 3 am one morning. They all worked hard to save me. I shouldn't have lived. Have a good quality of lift.
About Dr. Mohammed Kazimuddin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazimuddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazimuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazimuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazimuddin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazimuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazimuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazimuddin.
