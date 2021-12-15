Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Houston and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elgin1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste 155, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 717-0600
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Khan. He is an exceptional physician.
About Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Cleveland Ohio
- John Hopkins Hospital
- University of Texas Houston
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.