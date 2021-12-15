Overview

Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Houston and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Khan works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.