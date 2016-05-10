See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wethersfield, CT
Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (13)
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD

Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Memon works at Manchester Family Care in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Memon's Office Locations

    Dr. Roberto Medina MD LLC
    415 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 210, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 436-9880
    Premiere Medical Care LLC
    340 Broad St Ste 100, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 580-7170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 10, 2016
    I believe Dr. Memon caters to lower income patients and I found him by accident but he has by far been the best doctor I've ever had. His office is certainly not high end but as a doctor he is genuinely a true caregiver. He explains everything in detail, is very knowledgeable about conditions without having to look anything up and doesn't run needless tests. As a matter of fact he is the first doctor whose bill I can understand and I haven't had to question if any of the tests were even done.
    AD in Windsor, CT — May 10, 2016
    About Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1609826668
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

