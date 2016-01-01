Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Mohiuddin's Office Locations
Frederick Urosurgical Center LLC110 Baughmans Ln Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8089
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers710 Somerset Blvd Ste 103, Charles Town, WV 25414 Directions (304) 725-9781
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1023293826
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohiuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohiuddin speaks Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
