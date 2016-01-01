Overview of Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, MD

Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Mohiuddin works at Frederick Urosurgical Center LLC in Frederick, MD with other offices in Charles Town, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.