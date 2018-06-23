Overview of Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD

Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mona works at Muslim American Social Services in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.