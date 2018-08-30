Dr. Mohammed Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Moon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 352-1303
-
2
Advanced Gastroenterology Affil7448 Docs Grove Cir Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I did not have a long wait for an initial appointment. The staff is efficient and friendly. The Physician’s Assistant and Dr Moon really listened to my symptoms and concerns. Tests were scheduled prompty and completed efficiently. Results were explained and a plan formulated. I will continue to recommend him to others.
About Dr. Mohammed Moon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1578509329
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moon speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.