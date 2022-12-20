Overview of Dr. Mohammed Moosa, MD

Dr. Mohammed Moosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Moosa works at Prime Care Medical Clinic in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.