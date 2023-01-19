Dr. M Yaser Mounla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaser Mounla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Yaser Mounla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Yaser Mounla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Yaser Mounla works at
Locations
KC Diabetes and Endocrinology11661 College Blvd Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-2910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and patient friendly. Good bedside/office manners
About Dr. M Yaser Mounla, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1154399921
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University of Aleppo
Dr. Yaser Mounla works at
