Dr. M Yaser Mounla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Yaser Mounla works at KC Diabetes and Endocrinology in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.