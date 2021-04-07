Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muneeruddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Muneeruddin works at
Locations
-
1
St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC Garden108 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-0204
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muneeruddin?
I’ve been with Dr Muneeruddin for over fifteen years now. He is a very caring, sociable, thorough and attentive doctor. He listens to your every issues and concerns and responds with easy to understand answers and solutions. He takes his time and never in a rush; so you don’t feel like you’re on an assembly line. His staff is super great, friendly and always greet with a smile. Couldn’t ask for a better group of professionals.
About Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649242488
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muneeruddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muneeruddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muneeruddin works at
Dr. Muneeruddin has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muneeruddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muneeruddin speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Muneeruddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muneeruddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muneeruddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muneeruddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.