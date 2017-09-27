Overview of Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD

Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Murtaza works at Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.