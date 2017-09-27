See All Cardiologists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (186)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD

Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Murtaza works at Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murtaza's Office Locations

    Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley
    2685 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cardiology Associates of Oxford Valley
    370 Middletown Blvd Ste 510, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Wheezing
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Stenosis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Dyslipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Murmur
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cardiac Tamponade
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Block
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypoglycemia
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245214089
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Ct.
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Murtaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murtaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murtaza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murtaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murtaza has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murtaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    186 patients have reviewed Dr. Murtaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murtaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murtaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murtaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

