Overview of Dr. Mohammed Najmi, MD

Dr. Mohammed Najmi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Holy Family Residence Crescent Hospital | University of Nevada School of Medicine



Dr. Najmi works at Caremore Health Plan in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.