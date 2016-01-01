Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD
Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA.
Dr. Nayeemuddin works at
Dr. Nayeemuddin's Office Locations
Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1427495274
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayeemuddin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema
