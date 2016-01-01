Overview of Dr. Mohammed Neyaz, DO

Dr. Mohammed Neyaz, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Neyaz works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.