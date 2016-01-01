Dr. Mohammed Neyaz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neyaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Neyaz, DO
Dr. Mohammed Neyaz, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Neyaz's Office Locations
Stanford University Medical Center631 E Grand Ave Ste B, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Balboa Nephrology15708 Pomerado Rd # N205, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1245459973
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
