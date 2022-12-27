Overview

Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine



Dr. Nizam works at Revere Health - Provo - Endocrinology in Provo, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.