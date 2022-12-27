See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine

Dr. Nizam works at Revere Health - Provo - Endocrinology in Provo, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Revere Health - Provo - Endocrinology
    1055 N 500 W Ste 205, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5837
  2. 2
    Revere Health - American Fork - Endocrinology
    1175 E 50 S Ste 141, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Castleview Hospital
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Thyroid Cancer
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diet Counseling
Endocrine Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperkalemia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Kidney Disease
Klinefelter Syndrome
Male Infertility
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Disease
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Retina Diseases
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Dec 27, 2022
    I have gone to Dr Nizam since he came to Revere in Provo. He saved my life when my thyroid numbers were off the charts. My internist prescribed Synthroid but rarely did labs. My numbers were discovered during an illness visit to an on call provider. I was referred to Nizam who has managed my disease ever since. He is thorough, professional and caring. He is the only one I trust to manage my thyroid issues
    Patricia Jones — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326203514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Prince Georges Hospital|Prince Georges Hospital Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nizam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nizam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nizam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nizam has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nizam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Nizam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nizam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nizam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nizam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

