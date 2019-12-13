Overview of Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD

Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Nizam works at ALLAN J JACOBS MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.