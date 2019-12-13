Dr. Nizam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Nizam works at
Dr. Nizam's Office Locations
Allan J Jacobs MD14601 45th Ave Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5792
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nizam is an excellent doctor with commendable bedside manners. He is attentive to his patients needs and insures that they understand all procedures,treatments and mechanisms.
About Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nizam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nizam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nizam works at
Dr. Nizam has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nizam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nizam speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nizam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nizam.
