Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD

Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Qaisi works at Oral Cancer Insititute in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qaisi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Cancer Insititute
    811 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 245-5253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oropharyngeal Cancer, Adult Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Hlth Science Cntr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qaisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qaisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qaisi works at Oral Cancer Insititute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Qaisi’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

