Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Abdul Rahim works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.