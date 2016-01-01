See All Pediatricians in Panama City, FL
Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Abdul Rahim works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdul Rahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Pediatrics
    340 W 23rd St Ste K, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 220-7228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Fever
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730275215
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo University Medical School|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdul Rahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdul Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdul Rahim works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abdul Rahim’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul Rahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

