Overview of Dr. Mohammed Saleem, MD

Dr. Mohammed Saleem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davison, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Saleem works at Genesys Integrated Group Pract in Davison, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.