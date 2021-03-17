Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD
Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bukari works at
Dr. Bukari's Office Locations
Community Cancer Institute785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Dr. Bukari is very knowledgeable, thorough, caring and compassionate. He has a terrific attitude, takes his time and explains things carefully, always making sure that you understand. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hausa
- 1487802385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
