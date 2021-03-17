See All Hematologists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD

Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bukari works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bukari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Cancer Institute
    785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 387-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies

Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hausa
    NPI Number
    • 1487802385
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bukari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bukari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bukari works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bukari’s profile.

    Dr. Bukari has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

