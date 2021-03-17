Overview of Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD

Dr. Mohammed Sani Bukari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bukari works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.