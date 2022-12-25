See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (107)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College ,Hyderabad India and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Shafi works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Specialists
    1647 E Windmill Ln Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 914-6555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Specialists
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 307, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 914-6555
  3. 3
    Digestive Disease Specialists
    2136 E Desert Inn Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 734-0505
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Indigestion
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Indigestion
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Indigestion Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gardner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 25, 2022
    I was extremely hesitant to get a colonoscopy, but at 53, I knew that I had to get it done. I rarely write reviews, but Dr. Shafi and his entire staff deserve a 5-star rating. The process was simple, and they made me feel comfortable. For a procedure that can save your life, there is no reason to put it off. It is painless, quick, and virtually no recovery time and it is done in his office privately and discretely. I highly recommend Dr. Shafi.
    Derek — Dec 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Telugu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1740398270
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital.
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College ,Hyderabad India
    Undergraduate School
    • Osmania University
