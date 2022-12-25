Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College ,Hyderabad India and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Shafi works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists1647 E Windmill Ln Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 914-6555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Digestive Disease Specialists10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 307, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-6555
Digestive Disease Specialists2136 E Desert Inn Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 734-0505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely hesitant to get a colonoscopy, but at 53, I knew that I had to get it done. I rarely write reviews, but Dr. Shafi and his entire staff deserve a 5-star rating. The process was simple, and they made me feel comfortable. For a procedure that can save your life, there is no reason to put it off. It is painless, quick, and virtually no recovery time and it is done in his office privately and discretely. I highly recommend Dr. Shafi.
About Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian, Telugu and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- St Luke's Hosp
- Gandhi Medical College ,Hyderabad India
- Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafi has seen patients for Indigestion, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shafi speaks Hindi, Persian, Telugu and Urdu.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafi.
